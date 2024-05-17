Opp in PA slams KP govt over worsen situation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr. Ibadullah, while starting debate on the budget on Monday said that there is confusion regarding the budget as the chief minister is saying that there is no fund in the province while the Finance Advisor is claiming that the budget is surplus. Dr Ibadullah said that the province has been destroyed from all aspect which is financially or law and order.

He said that the constituency of chief minister has been declared no go area. Dr Ibad raised question that police stations have been established in public property and rented buildings at merged districts so where is the Rs1000 billion in the context of the war on terror gone. He said that the situation has reached such a point that the session judge is being kidnaped. According to media reports, a transaction was made for payment of ransom. If the government has made this transaction, then it is supporting the terrorists to buy weapons and target the poor people, then how can we expect peace and order from the government, said Dr Ibad.

The Chief Minister himself has confessed that he is paying extortion so how the other people will be safe. The province has been looted in the name of health card is there any audit of the billions of rupees that have been spent on it, said leader of the opposition. I have information that thousands of bogus registrations have been done in the health card, people are being treated in private hospitals, 148 appendix surgeries have been done in my village, although the easiest surgery is for appendix. No medicines are available in government hospitals, BHU, DHQ, adding Khan’s cousin Dr Naushirwan Barki has destroyed the whole health department. Dr Ibad further said that 80 percent universities are running without vice chancellors in the province. Double shift teachers are not paying salaries. More schools should have been built in hilly areas, especially in the earthquake-affected districts.

Even after fifteen years, children are forced to study in tents. The government’s focus is only on conversion and to criticize others. The people of this province have given you the government for the third time so what is the progress of the government. Earlier, the top three positions in the CSS exams used to belong to this province, but now there is no member of the province in the top 20. What kind of educational emergency is this, said Dr Ibad. For the first time, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave six billion rupees in the name of net profit for electricity in the 90s, due to which the budget became surplus so the house should be informed about Imran Khan regime as there were four members of PTI in CCI.

In 1993, an electricity unit was worth two or three rupees and today it is worth 26 rupees due to wrong policies of PTI government. Chief Minister is ready to attack on Governor House at first he should facilitate masses as he is chief of the province. Dr Ibad said that the provincial government has no solution to run Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) so how it will start another mega project in the province. He said that the government believes on hollow slogans instead of works, adding the opposition is ready to support for the rights of the province. Arbab Usman, the parliamentary leader of ANP, said that the government cannot reduce the prices of flour.

He said that the development work belongs to local bodies so why the government did not release funds to it. He said that the resources of the province should be utilized instead of criticizing others and hollow slogans. Under the Ehsaas program, whether it is true that the beneficiaries have received the amount of ten thousand rupees. Health public sector hospitals are deteriorating while private sector hospitals are being promoted through health cards. The province is bankrupt and the basic needs are being neglected. Actions should be taken for the welfare of public and development of the province, said Arbab Usman.