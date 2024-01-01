Opp leader in NA termed budget documents as illegal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub termed the budget documents as illegal. As per the parliamentary traditions, the opposition leader opened the general debate on budget on Thursday with his fiery speech in National Assembly.

“We couldn’t run our election campaigns due to the crackdown of police,” said the opposition leader and added that the cases under the sections of terrorism are being registered against the PTI workers even today.

We are the real heroes of Form-45 as people gave us the mandate, he added. According to opposition leader, the economy of the country was destabilised in result of the no-trust motion that was moved to oust the government of Imran Khan.

Speaking on floor of the house, the opposition leader said that the government has dug a grave for itself through this budget. “This budget was prepared by economic hitmen who wanted to shake the foundations of the country,” said Omar Ayub. The opposition leader was of the view that the PTI founder is still in illegal detention. Omar Ayub said that the budget is against the people of Pakistan.

“Muhammad Aurangzeb was made finance minister but he was then stabbed in the back as he was removed from the chairmanship of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec),” he said.

According to an agreement among the parties’ representatives in a meeting with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on June 6, the assembly will continue the debate on the budget until June 24. The members will take part in the debate and vote on cut motions on June 26 and 27, and the budget is expected to be passed on June 28.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 with the total outlay of Rs18,877 billion earlier this month. Speaking at a Senate session, PTI lawmaker Ali Zafar said the budget for the next fiscal year cannot deliver amid political polarisation in the country.

“This budget cannot work until the stolen mandate is returned,” he said, holding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) responsible for the prevailing political crisis. “The budget has been imposed upon the people due to ECP, hence I challenge the legitimacy of this budget.” The PTI senator also made a spooky prediction that the tax-heavy budget could bring “revolution” in the country.

Citing examples of unrest caused by heavy taxation, Senator Zafar said people torched the parliament in the UK against the imposition of heavy taxes by the king. “Likewise, revolutions in the US and France were also triggered by the taxes. If all proposed taxes in the budget are approved then the revolution in the country would come soon,” he claimed.