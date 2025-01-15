Opp leader writes letter to NA speaker for appointment of new CEC and members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub has written a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly regarding the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner and members for Sindh and Balochistan.

In his letter, Omar Ayub has called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to oversee the appointments, as the term of the current Chief Election Commissioner and two members is set to end on January 26.

Omar Ayub emphasized that the committee should be formed under Article 213 of the Constitution for the timely and transparent appointment of individuals to these constitutional positions.

He stressed that the parliamentary committee would play a crucial role in ensuring that the appointments are made without delay and in a fair manner.

In addition to Omar Ayub, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, has also written a letter to the Chairman of the Senate on the same matter today. The calls for a parliamentary committee come as the government faces the challenge of making key appointments to important constitutional posts in the country.