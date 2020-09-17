Opp & PBC vow to fight undemocratic forces in the country

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and opposition parties in an all parties conference today vowed to fight the undemocratic forces, selected accountability, fair appointment of judges in higher judiciary and protection of civil liberties in the country.

The all Parties Conference was organized in Islamabad on September on Thursday which was attended by the PBC, SCBA and Bar Associations as well as by political parties’ leaders of the country including Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif, Mahmmod Khan Achakzai, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, PTM leader Mohsin Dawar, Amir Haider Khan Hoti and Abdul Malik Baluch along with civil society activists and human rights defenders.

PBC and the opposition parties wow to work for the transparent appointment of judges in higher judiciaries and efforts for modern and speedy accountability, flaws in the current Accountability system in the country and the woeful arena of Civil liberties in the country. The joint APC endorsed the following resolution unanimously following comprehensive deliberations on these affairs in a communiqué issued and endorsed.

This joint session of the political parties and lawyer by considering Supreme judiciary in Constitution and rule of law as a significant institution realizes that appointment of judges in this prestigious institution is inevitable by keeping in mind the aforementioned role of the judiciary. Furthermore, this session declares unsatisfactory the existing procedure for judges’ appointment in the country adding that the current process is a stumbling block for free and professional judiciary. Unfortunately, on the contrary, the judicial commission’s institution has been made the consortium of judges.

The joint APC agreed that the appointment of judges under article 175-A should be reviewed and the accountability structure in the country which proved poor and undeliverable should be monitored by all political parties including parliament with the support of PBC and the 19th amendment in the constitution should be abolished immediately.

The joint APC agreed that the current accountability drive in the country using for political engineering and this forum agreed to establish a free, independent and unbiased judicial system in the country which strengthened the good governance in the country because the incumbent system of judiciary totally failed to provide relief.

The joint communiqué demanded that no alleged accused should be taken into custody before the trial and spotlighted that no institution in the country is above the law and constitution and all stakeholders should be accountable in the country.

The joint communiqué noted that some democratic forces are trying to derail the current parliamentary democratic system in the country and struggling to abolish the 1973 constitution in the country this joint message of the both the PBC and political parties leadership condemn derailing process and clarify that 1973 constitution is the guarantor of safeguarding federalism, sovereignty of the country.

The joint APC shows dissatisfaction on disturbing environment for media and condemn the curbs on freedom of expression, civil liberties, media , harassing and charging journalists and vocal voice, enforced disappearance and demand new law for the protection of journalists in the country.

The APC condemn the targeting of critical voices in the country under the umbrella of the 5TH Generation war (Hybrid War) and demand to release all missing persons or present in the courts.

The communiqué also criticized the role of military in political process and manipulation of democratic system and demand from the army to not Interfairs in political process of the country.