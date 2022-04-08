Opp. submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

PESHAWAR (APP): The joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with the KP Assembly Secretariat.

The motion bears signatures of some 46 members of the KP Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, ANP leader Sardar Babak said after consultation of the Leader of the Opposition in KP Assemb-ly and leaders of all opposition parties, they had submitted the no-confidence motion. He accused the provincial government of violating assembly rules.

