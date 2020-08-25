Opp to announce joint action plan soon: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said the opposition will announce its joint course of action in the coming days.

Shehbaz Sharif said this while addressing a press conference along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Emir Maulana Fazlur Rahman after a meeting on Tuesday.

Sharif said opposition parties will sit together to iron out differences among them and move ahead with mutual consultations. He added opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will also meet soon with a joint course of action to be devised in the next few days.

He said he had a cordial meeting with the JUI-F wherein it was decided to take the consultation process forward. “We had a good conversation and are in consensus. We will sit together with other opposition parties and take this consultation process forward,” he said.

Fazl on the occasion said that they had a good meeting and that the opposition parties are well on their way to arriving at a common platform. “We had already called a meeting of the smaller opposition parties for today; however, it was postponed due to Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s death.

The meeting will now be held at a later date,” he said.

He added that opposition parties are firm on working together towards a joint strategy. “We want all the opposition parties united on a joint strategy,” Fazl said.

The JUI-F chief said both parties reached an agreement to take political parties outside the parliament into confidence and move towards a joint strategy. He underlined the need for unity among opposition parties and a joint course of action to launch an anti-government drive.

He said the all parties conference will work out a future strategy as there is a consensus over the anti-government drive.