Opp trying to protect inheritance politics: Faiq

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party, Muhammad Faiq Shah said that the country has adversely affected by politics and calamity, saying that the rulers and opposition lack any agenda and roadmap to overcome with current crisis situation.

He added the masses have completely disassociated with the politics as no strategy or alternative plan available for prosperity and progress of the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faiq Shah said that an attempt has been initiated again for protection of inheritance and individual politics through holding of All parties conference (APC) and retaliation attacks against each other.

The ATP chairman said the government’s inability to pull the country out from present ‘economic turmoil’, control over unprecedented ‘price-hike’, biased and hatred.

From Khyber to Karachi, he said the unrest and storm of inflation have severely hit all the federating units, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

But, he maintained that the incumbent rulers didn’t learn the lesson from the wrong steps and mistakes of preceding regimes.

The party leader said the people have got aware about their tactical approach and anticipation.

He went on to say that democracy is merely deceit tactic because policies of every political party and their leadership have already reflected dictatorial mindset and deeds as well, he added.

ATP wants to replace such thinking, Faiq Shah said, adding that youth can only change the destiny of the country and will lead the nation from the front. They can also play their constructive role in nation building, which would also put pressure on the rulers to change their approach and thought, he concluded.