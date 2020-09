Opposition activist Kovalkova forced to leave Belarus

MINSK (Agencies): Belarusian opposition activist Olga Kovalkova has arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw saying she had been forced by authorities in her homeland to leave the country.

Kovalkova, a senior figure in the Belarusian opposition Coordination Council, was sentenced to 10 days in jail on August 25.

She said on Saturday that authorities had told her she would face further arrests if she did not leave the country.

“Representatives of the militia and the interior ministry of Belarus came to me and said that if I did not agree to leave, I would face long arrests … it was said that there would be more (arrests) to infinity,” she told a news conference in Warsaw.

“They came to the remand centre where I was isolated, they gave me a hat, a mask and took me out of prison, I was lying in the back seat, so as not to see anything.”

She said she was taken to the border, where she entered Poland at the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing before travelling to Warsaw.

Kovalkova’s arrived in Poland on the same day that Polish authorities confirmed Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will visit Warsaw on Wednesday, where she will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“All these activities will not stop me, I will continue to act politically and I intend to return to Belarus to continue my activities,” Kovalkova said.

Thousands of women marched through the capital of Belarus on Saturday, calling for the resignation of the president, and university students demonstrated against the detention of classmates during the wave of protests gripping the country for four weeks.

About 5,000 women took part in the march, according to the human rights organisation Viasna.

About 30 participants of unauthorised protests have been detained, Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, said. “As of now, about 30 people have been detained and taken to the territorial police departments”, Ganusevich said.

Earlier in the day, students from several universities staged unauthorised protests in Minsk.

The Internal Affairs Ministry said that around 1,000 people participated in opposition protests throughout the country on 4 September, while 1,500 people took part in pro-government rallies. Belarusian police have detained 41 protesters for violating a law on mass gatherings.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated in August that the unrest in the country is ruining Belarus’ economy.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests since the 9 August election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election. After the election, Tikhanovskaya left for Lithuania, from where she initiated the creation of a coordination council for power transition.

Marches and demonstrations by women have become a frequent feature of protests, which broke out August 9 after the election in which Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, was officially tallied with an 80 percent landslide victory.

Lukashenko has denied accusations by the opposition and Western countries that the vote was rigged and has resisted demands to step down.