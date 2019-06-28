Opposition cannot create problem for govt: Ghulam Sarwar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the opposition parties are not on the same page and adding that they can never create problem for the government.

Regarding the recently held All Parties Conference (APC), Sarwar said no one was bothered about the APC, “everyone was watching the cricket match.”

He added that the chairman of Senate will not be changed and adding that the opposition wanted a number game against the Upper House’s chairman.

He also claimed that few of the members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz will soon join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “The cracks within the PML-N are emerging,” Khan added.

The APC of major opposition parties was hosted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in Islamabad on Wednesday. The gathering saw disagreement and disarray among its ranks over various points, especially, when the members reportedly discouraged Fazl’s demand for collective resignation from the National Assembly.