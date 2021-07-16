Opposition condemns govt for petrol price hike

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leaders have condemned the government for heavily increasing the prices of petroleum products.

The PTI-led federal government issued a notification on Thursday increasing petrol price by Rs5.40 per litre.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved only Rs5.40 increase despite receiving a summary for hiking POL prices by up to Rs11 per litre.

However, mainstream opposition parties rejecting the petrol price hike condemned it in the strongest possible words.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI government has made a new record of inflated prices of petrol and with this people have seen the empathy of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

In a statement issued on Friday, the PML-N leader said that he had already highlighted that this government is making people’s lives miserable with inflation. “The reality of the so-called tax-free budget has now been exposed,” he added.

In a tweet, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that when international oil prices have decreased two percent this week the ‘Tabahi Sarkar’ increased petrol prices by a whopping Rs5.40 per litre in the mid of month.

“On what basis has the PTI government increased petrol prices? People are already facing skyrocketing inflation, spiralling gas prices and now another petrol bomb,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said, “Tabahi Sarkar has hiked petrol prices by Rs31 per litre in the last three years. Petrol prices will be hiked once again to meet the petroleum levy of Rs620 billion. PTI government vowed for the tsunami of change. In reality, the whole country is facing a tsunami of inflation and countless petrol bombs.”