Opposition convenes MPC on July 31 seeking to ‘restore democracy’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has decided to convene the Multi Party Conference (MPC) on July 31 in Pakistan capital seeking to ‘restore democracy’ in the country.

The decision was made by Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) alliance that was formed to dismantle the Shehbaz-led government.

Addressing the press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, the TTAP leaders said that the ultimate goal is to end this imposed government through the will of the people.

“Our first step is the All Party Conference,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said.

“We are inviting everyone who feels oppressed under the current regime. Those suffering from state repression will have a platform at the APC.”

Highlighting economic distress, Khokhar said: “People’s purchasing power has collapsed. Salaried individuals are struggling to survive.”

He also condemned the suppression of dissent and curbs on press freedom. “Those who ask questions are punished,” Khokhar said.

“The media is under attack. We stand with journalists and all marginalised segments of society,” he added.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai underscored that the alliance was not formed for “political theatrics” but to push for genuine democratic representation through a truly neutral election commission.

Achakzai criticised the government, claiming that even elected lawmakers are being denied access to their incarcerated leaders.

Religious scholar Allama Nasir Abbas also took aim at the political climate, stating, “If democracy were real in Pakistan, the controversial decisions regarding reserved seats would never have happened.”

He further announced a mass protest on August 5, warning the government against any attempts to disrupt it.