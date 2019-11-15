Opposition decides to take back no-confidence motion against NA deputy speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties have decided to withdraw their no-confidence motion against National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Suri, on Friday.

Local news channel reported, the announcement was made after government representatives assured the opposition of withdrawing ordinances approved in November 7 session.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amin-ul-Haq said that his party MNAs were not taken into the confidence over whatever has been decided between the government and opposition. We honor this House because we are supporters of democratic practices, he added.

Let it be known that the opposition had tabled no-confidence motion against Qasim Suri under Rule 12 (removal of the speaker or the deputy speaker) of the Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution.

The motion was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and Muhammad Sajjad, day after deputy speaker passed 11 ordinances in haste that no time was given to assembly members for proper debate on them.

The resolution said that Qasim Suri violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business and lost the confidence of NA majority. The deputy speaker was accused of biased behavior.

The Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution states, “The office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker shall become vacant if he is removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly, of which not less than seven days notice has been given and which is passed by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the Assembly.”

Later, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had asked the opposition to withdraw its no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.