Opposition demands issuance of MNAs’ production orders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties demanded to issue the production orders of detained members of National Assembly (MNAs), on Thursday.

The opposition staged protest outside the Parliament House in Islamabad against continuous detentions and non-issuance of production orders of the detainees.

The opposition has set up a camp outside the parliament and said that new phase of media trial has started against them.

The opposition members said that they are not afraid of jails.