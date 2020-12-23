Opposition formed PDM after government’s no to NRO: Shahzed Akbar

F.P. Report

Islamabad: Opposition Formed Political Democratic Movement (PDM) after refusal by the government to agree their demands consisting amendments in points out of total 12 subjects in NAB ordinance, said

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, SAPM on Interior and Accountability during a press briefing here on Wednesday. According to him, these demands are actually an NRO in nature and if government comply with these demands all of the cases of PPP and PML (N) would be dissolved.

He enumerated the points suggested by the opposition in a constitution meeting of both government and opposition for the purpose of legislation on FATF and NAB ordinance few months back.

While answering a question about government satisfaction on performance of Chairman NAB, he replied that government is fully satisfied with Chairman NAB performance. While discussing same topic, pointing to Vice Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla recent statements about name and its Chairman he said that as per law, no public office holder can use his office per his personal interests or benefit. In the same go, he suggested That if Saleem Mandviwalla put up this subjects at Senate meeting scheduled on 30 December, PTI parliamentarians will put up their own comments on the floor.

While Saleem Mandviwalla responded Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a Media interaction today here in Islamabad. Mandviwalla snubbed Shahzad Akbar and said that he is an Advisor to PM, he can’t teach Parliamentarians about their duties and privileges.