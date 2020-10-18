Opposition holding directionless shows, says Shibli Faraz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz on Sunday has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding powerless and directionless shows.

The minister took to social-networking website Twitter and posted that opposition parties have nothing to do with the issues of general masses as they are busy in crying over their personal interests.

He further suggested PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to address the Karachi rally before the participants leave the venue.

Earlier while reacting to PDM’s Gujranwala rally, Shibli Faraz said that there was no unity, faith and discipline in the opposition’s flopped show.

He said the speakers used derogatory language in the public gathering aiming to create provocation and political anarchy in the country.