Opposition in KP assembly for an increase in budget for merged districts

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday criticized the provincial government for not allocating a sufficient amount for the development of merged tribal districts in fiscal budget 2022-23.

JUI member Mahmood Bittani continuing budget debate in the provincial assembly said that that no funds were allocated for upgradation of heath facilities in the Southern and merged districts especially the merged districts of North and South Waziristan. He said that a lease agreement was signed by the PTI government for 12 districts of the province, under which a health emergency was declared in these districts and promises were made to upgrade the existing hospitals in these areas.

He said that still the upgradation was not implemented and people of North and South Waziristan come to Tank district to avail medical facilities but unfortunately the district didn’t have sufficient facilities. He said not a single project was completed by PTI government in any of the district of the province, adding that health and education sectors should be prioritized.

PML-N MPA Ikhtiar Wali Khan waved the IMF agreement of Imran Khan during the budget speech and said that if Imran wanted to take credit of FATF, then he should also own the prevailing price-hike, unemployment, poor economy, hiked electricity bills, expensive gas because he signed an agreement with IMF on strict terms and conditions. He said Imran government left no option for Pakistan to opt and accepted all the terms and conditions of IMF.

Ikhtiarwali said that Nawaz Sharif gave peace to KP province and ensured rights to tribal people, adding that it was PMLN government which established universities in Dara Adam Khel and Waziristan. He said on the contrary the PTI government snatched the budget of merged districts and not even allocated amount to parliamentarians from the merged districts under the head of development fund.

Referring to exclusion of tribal people from health card facility, he said that under the 18th constitutional amendment the provinces have been financially empowered and all the powers of the police, irrigation, public health and local government are vested in the provincial government. He said the KP government also deprived the tribals of 25,000 jobs paid no attention to the southern districts.

PTI MPA Madiha Nisar said that CM Mahmood Khan was paying special attention to resolve issues of southern districts, adding that completion of Dera Motorway would solve transportation problems to these districts. Balochistan Awami Party member Shafiq Sher said that the current budget for the merged districts is 124 billion, of which 75 billion is for salaries, one billion for pensions and 45 billion for other expenditures.

He said that the districts’ funds are untilized through deputy commissioners and the elected representatives are not consulted in this regard. He said the people in the bureaucracy wanted to make the merger of tribal district fail. PTI MPA Abdul Islam said that PTI would continue struggle for the establishment of an independent and sovereign state. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for allocating funds for Women’s University for Mardan, Girls Cadet College, Engineering University, upgradation of DHQ hospital Mardan, MMC Hospital and education.

PPP MPA Ahmed Kundi said that KP province generates 20 billion units cheapest electricity but instead doesn’t get get the constitutional right, adding that the province generates electricity from water but pay the bills thermals electricity. He criticized the provincial government for not allocating any fund for Chashma Lift Bank Canal but the federal government allocated Rs 500 million.

Independent member Mir Kalam questioned that what has the provincial government done so far for the return and rehabilitation of IDPs, adding that even today tribal people are living in camps and the government has suspended funds for them. He said project employees of tribal districts were still waiting for regularization of their services and measures should be taken to ensure that the funds of tribal district might not get lapsed.

He said that tribal districts are being excluded in the health card but in any case the provincial government would have to include tribal people in the card. He said that on one hand the provincial government was making hue and cry that the central government was not releasing funds but on the other hand the government was increasing perks and privileges of cabinet members and allowing helicopters to them.

ANP member Samar Bilour said that 90 percent of the budget resources are at the mercy of federal and foreign countries. She said that district wise fund has not been distributed fairly, adding that Peshawar faced the brunt of terrorism and even the burden came to hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, bazaars in Peshawar but the government developed infrastructure in Swat and Haripur. She also criticized the provincial government in allocation of development funds and said that the constituencies of ANP were totally ignored.

She said the government had promised that 30 percent of the funds would be given to the LG representatives but this amount of 20 percent was distributed and Rs 730 million is being given for social media influencers. Later, ANP members staged protest over remarks against Bacha Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by PTI member Sajida Hanif.

