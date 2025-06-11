Opposition leader clashes with Bilal Kayani over budget statistics

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Omar Ayub clashed with acting chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance Javed Hanif and Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani over statistics shared by the government which were presented in the budget.

Both sides hurled accusations at each other during the meeting. Azhar Kayani told the opposition leader that PTI cannot see the economy flourishing. He blamed that PTI government was the results of RTS. On this Omar Ayub told Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani that incumbent government was the product of Form 47.

A 10-minute break was taken in the Standing Committee meeting keeping in view the situation.

Later the meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance resumed after the arrival of Syed Naveed Qamar.

During the meeting, NA committee questioned FBR chief to brief about tax on e commerce. The FBR chief told the body that Rs50 annual income thresholds has been set and there will be no tax one commerce earning less than 50 lakh.