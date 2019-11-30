Opposition leader recommends three names for CEC in letter to PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has suggested three names for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif has proposed the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar for the appointment of the chief of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif in his letter has urged the prime minister for considering over these three nominees without further delay.

“The five-year constitutional term of the chief election commissioner is going to complete on 06 December,” the letter said.

The bench of the election commission requires to comprise of at least three members and it will become dysfunctional if the CEC and other two members would not be appointed, the opposition leader said in his letter.

The constitution’s Article 213 (ii) A makes it mandatory for the prime minister to consult with the leader of the opposition over appointment of the CEC and other ECP members, Shehbaz Sharif said.

The Supreme Court has also provided guidance for the consultation with its various decisions, the letter said.

“You would have initiated the process of consultation under the constitution earlier then now,” the letter further said.

“Hopefully you will back the eligibility of the proposed persons,” the opposition leader added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza will retire on December 06.

Earlier, the CEC in a letter told the government that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would become ineffective from December 7 if his replacement was not appointed before his retirement.

A letter written to the parliamentary affairs secretary the CEC also pointed out that two members of the commission, one each from Sindh and Balochistan, were yet to be appointed.