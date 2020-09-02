Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi today on a one-day visit to the city which was ravaged by torrential rains that triggered power outages and floods in the metropolis’ main arteries last week.

The PML-N leader arrived with party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. He held a meeting with PML-N leaders at Karachi airport’s lounge.

Before departing for Lahore, the former Punjab chief minister had spoken to local new channel that he was coming to Karachi with “a message of solidarity” for the people of Sindh.

“After the destruction in Karachi due to [recent spell of] rains, everyone must work unitedly,” said Shehbaz.

Speaking about three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz said that he was undergoing medical treatment and would return to the country without delay as soon as his doctors allowed it.

Shehbaz’s visit comes a day after Gen Bajwa arrived in Karachi on Tuesday for a two-day visit to the metropolis. The army chief was flown over the city for aerial reconnaissance of the urban flooding’s ground impact.

He was briefed about the worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and the Army’s support to civil administration across Sindh and Karachi.

“[Gen Bajwa] was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem,” the ISPR had said.

“No city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale,” the army chief had said, adding: “The plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have Army’s all-out support, as having future repercussions on the economic security of the country.”