Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to attend tomorrow’s NA session

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sahrif, who is currently in NAB custody, will be attending the session of the Lower House of the parliament.

The NA session was called by speaker Asad Qaisar on Wednesday and the speaker also issued production orders for Shehbaz Sharif stating that he should be allowed to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of National Assembly, by exercising the powers conferred upon him under article 54(3) of the constitution, to “discuss the sudden arrest” of Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on October 17.

The production orders for former CM were received by NAB and the anti-graft watchdog has completed necessary preparations to relocate Shehbaz Sharif to Islamabad.

Earlier today, accountability court extended the remand of former Punjab chief minister for further 14 days in a case related to Ashiyana House scheme scam.

Advertisements