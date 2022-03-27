Opposition not to get anything fruitful from no-trust motion: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has claimed that contrary to opposition’s whims, things will take an entirely different turn saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold the fort and play till the last ball.

Addressing a press conference in federal capital, the Interior Minister said Interior Ministry has set up a command and control room to monitor law and order situation in the federal capital till 4th of next month. He said any untoward situation can be reported on the 0519206660 and 0519218594.

The Minister said the command and control room will be operated round the clock to facilitate citizens. He also announced that no road will be closed during this whole situation. He expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will defeat opposition’s any move against the government and even if Prime Minister Imran Khan does not stay the PM over the no-confidence motion, he will come back with two-third majority in the next tenure.

Sheikh Rashid during his media talk referred to the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and JUI-F as the “Gangs of thee”.

The interior minister disclosed that he had got an inside news. He said things would take an entirely different turn which might not be expected by the opposition.

“I have this inside news that (PDM Chief) Fazlur Rehman is not going to get anything,” Rashid said while laughing at Maulana’s claim that it would be the last address of Prime Minister Imran Khan today. He told Maulana that he could not extinguish the PTI’s lamp with his mere blows. He said the enemy forces were going to play a big game to foil the OIC meeting, but they had been defeated.

On PML-N’s Mehangai Mukao March, the interior minister said that its rally which was taken out from Lahore was not very impressive. On the JUI rally, he said that a notice was issued to the party leadership that the time allocated to them for holding a public meeting had finished now. If they hold a rally, a case will be registered against them. And if someone tries to meddle with the law, then he will be rounded up, the minister warned asking the JUI activists to keep open the Siri Nagar Highway.

He said since no-confidence motion will be tabled tomorrow (March 28), then voting on it would be held on April 3 or 4. He said the opposition’s not-trust motion had made Imran more popular.

Rashid said that the premier would not leave the ground and play till the last ball.

During his presser, the minister once again broached the subject of mid-term elections. He said after presenting and passing a ‘magnificent’ budget, we should go before the people.

Taking a dig at opposition leaders, he said they were all ready to flee. Shehbaz Sharif was running away when authorities stopped him from leaving the country at the airport, he added. He said whenever they (opposition leaders) found themselves in difficulty, they ran away.

About PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Rashid said he never had cordial relations with any army chief.

While talking about the party deserters, he said soon the conscience sellers would be eliminated.

Related