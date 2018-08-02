Opposition parties to finalizes future strategy in Islamabad APC today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties is all set to hold All Parties Conference (APC) which is scheduled to be held at the residence of Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad today (Thursday).

According to reports, leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Qaumi Watan Party, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and others will attend the APC.

Leaders of these parties will review political situation in the country after general election held on July 25. They will also discuss the alleged rigging in the election and the formation of parliament after the election results.

Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are willing to take oath of National Assembly while Jamaat-e-Islami also wants to take part in the parliamentary politics. However, MMA has so far made no decision in this regard.

Sources said that PPP, PML-N and leaders of other parties will persuade Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join parliament.

Sources further said that the opposition parties will also issue a white paper on alleged rigging in July 25 elections today.

