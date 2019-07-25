Opposition parties to observe ‘Black Day’ today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties completed its preparations to observe ‘Black Day’ on Thursday (today).

According to details, the opposition will hold rallies and public gatherings in different cities including Karachi and Peshawar. The rallies would be addressed by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others.

The preparations for the public gathering at Karachi’s Jinnah Ground have been completed. The leaders of different political parties including PPP, PML-N, JUI- and ANP will address the rally.

The workers of PPP, PML-N, JUI, ANP and other parties will attend the rally. The opposition parties will start their anti-government campaign from today’s public gathering.

On the other hand, the preparations for ant-government rally in Peshawar have also reached final phase and more than 15000 chairs will be installed for the rally.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif is likely to address the rally, while ANP’s Asfandyar Wali, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, QWP’s Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and others will also attend the rally.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will hold its rally regarding Million March at Ring Road and party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the rally.