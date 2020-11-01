‘Opposition recent narrative is totally against Pakistan’

LAHORE (INP): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition has not left any attempt risking the interests of Pakistan adding that the recent narrative of the opposition is totally against the Pakistan’s narrative.

In his statement on Sunday, the CM said that the opposition should repent from doing the negative politics adding that 22 millions of Pakistanis will not succeed any vicious conspiracy against the country. Criticizing the opposition, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the opposition didn’t avoid rallies despite second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

He said that those who are playing the lives of the people don’t have any pain in their hearts for the masses. He said that the opposition tried to divide the masses instead of standing with them.

The CM condemned the negative role of the opposition adding that the opposition parties neglected the interests of Pakistan for sake of their personal interests. Buzdar said that the opposition parties must have to be accountable for their narrative against the country.