Opposition Senators criticizes govt for sacking PSM employees

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition senators slammed the government for sacking Pakistan Steel Mills employees and going back on its promise to not privatize the entity, in a session of the Senate held on Friday.

A session of the upper house was held during which PML-N’s Senator Mushahidullah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in the past that he would demonstrate to everyone how the steel mills can be properly run.

He said that planning minister Asad Umar had also gone back on his word to the employees of the steel mills. “The government cannot rid itself of responsibilities by blaming its predecessors,” said Senator Mushahidullah.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Siraj ul Haq criticised the government and questioned how it could sack employees of the steel mills when it had promised to provide one million jobs to the people.