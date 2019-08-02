Opposition should promote democracy within their own ranks: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said on Friday that opposition should first promote democracy within its own ranks and stopped blaming others after their defeat in the Senate election.

She took to Twitter and claimed the politics of those who ran democracy as a robot has been buried.

She added that threats to respectable senators are highly condemnable, she continued, casting vote on the voice of the conscience is the real democracy.

Awan added that people have rejected hereditary politics in Naya Pakistan. The opposition harmed the symbol of the federation for its personal and political gains, she added.