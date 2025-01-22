Opposition Slams Government Over ‘Inhumane’ U.S. Deportations

Indian opposition leaders strongly criticized the government over the recent deportation of 104 Indians from the United States, calling it an “inhumane” act under U.S. President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies.

Several opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav, staged a protest outside the Indian Parliament on Thursday, condemning the treatment of deportees. Reports indicate that the deported individuals, including women and children, were handcuffed, had their feet tied with ropes, and their faces covered with masks during their return flight to India.

Among the deportees was 18-year-old Robin Handa, who was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border on January 22, 2025, and landed in Amritsar on February 5. The deportation was carried out via an American military aircraft, signaling a tougher stance on illegal immigration under the Trump administration.

Opposition leaders have demanded that the Indian government take a stronger stand against such harsh deportation measures and ensure the protection of Indian migrants abroad.

