Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

ISLAMABAD (APP): The opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

The motion was submitted by a delegation of opposition lawmakers including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

In order to make the no-confidence move successful, the opposition requires the support of 172 members of the National Assembly.

Over 80 MNAs have reportedly signed the motion.

Meanwhile, the the opposition also submitted a requisition with the Nati-onal Assembly Secretariat to convene the session.

When asked about the no-trust motion, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said: “It is their legal right. It will be treated according to the rules, the law, and the Constitution.”

He said the opposition had also submitted the requisition for assembly session.

He would have consultations over it.

Everything would be done according to the law, he added. The speaker said the PTI was in contact with its all-ies, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

