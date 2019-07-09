Opposition submits resolution against Senate chairman Sanjrani

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties has submitted a resolution against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate Secretariat, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the resolution submitted by the opposition parties is signed by 38 senators, while a resolution to requisite the session of the upper house of the Parliament, was also submitted.

According to the rules, the session should be called within seven days after the submission of the session requisition.

Reports added that Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be asked to step down from the Senate chairmanship, else no-confidence move will be tabled against him.

The 11-member opposition’s anti-government Rahbar Committee had announced consensus to remove the chairman Senate.

Earlie on Monday, Leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq held meeting with National Party’s Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo to discuss opposition parties’ strategy with regard to no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will decide the candidate in its session on July 11, he said.

The recently formed committee is made up of nine opposition parties and held its first meeting in Islamabad. In the first meeting, it took an oath of confidentiality and formulated a policy to run anti-government movement.

