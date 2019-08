Opposition to discuss Kashmir is in today’s APC meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties to devise a joint strategy over Kashmir issue in a meeting of the All Parties Conference (APC) which is scheduled to be held today (Monday) in Islamabad.

According to details, the APC will be chaired by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

APC will talk about the situation of the occupied Kashmir and a joint strategy will be devised by the opposition parties on Kashmir matter.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not attend the conference.

The meeting will also review the situation arose after the failure of the Senate election and will chalk out a joint future strategy.

PML-N spokesperson said that the leader of opposition would not attend the huddle due to his backache, while a delegation comprising of party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Ayaz Sadiq will represent the party.

On the other hand, Nayyer Bukhari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar will represent the PPP due to the absence of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Asfandyar Wali, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Awais Norani, Aftab Sherpao and Hurriyet leaders have also been invited to attend the huddle.