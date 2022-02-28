Opposition to seek NA session in March’s first week for no-confidence motion

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition plans on seeking a session of National Assembly (NA) in first week of March as opposition parties finalize their plans for no-confidence motion.

According to details, the opposition has finalized strategy for seeking the session of lower house of parliament.

It is has been decided that Speaker of NA Asad Qaiser will be asked to summon session immediately but the exact date for the requisition will be finalized by the central leadership, sources familiar with the development said.

Sources further said that opposition has rejected the speaker’s statement that the house will be unavailable due to upcoming OIC session.

Opposition is of the view that the session can be summoned in Senate Hall or Convention Center.

It merits mention that Speaker Asad Qaiser is bound to summon the session after opposition’s re requisition.