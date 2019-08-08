Opposition to table no-trust motion against Chairman Senate again: Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has announced to table another no-trust motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani.

While talking to media persons at the Parliament House, on Wednesday, Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that three months time period is required to table another no-confidence motion. He said that we will table another no-trust motion against Chairman Senate after three months.

Zardari added that we were defeated in election to de-seat Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani in the first attempt but we will be able to succeed next time. He further said that we will bring an amendment in the rules to end secret balloting in Senate.

Answering another question, Zardari said that Khawaja Asif has no importance in his own party and declined to comment on PML-N’s leader latest statements regarding PPP.