Opposition trying to pressurize ECP in PTI foreign funding case, says Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the opposition’s Rahbar Committee was trying to pressurize the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in PTI Foreign funding case.

She said this in a series of tweets, Awan said PTI stood firm on its ideology and stance and unlike others, it will not tread the course of evading accountability.

“The entire nation was a witness to the fact as to who was declared ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ by the country’s apex court and who was declared dishonest,” Awan tweeted.

Rejecting the opposition parties’ stance on the PTI foreign funding case, Awan said, “We condemn their sordid plot of trying to make Election Commission of Pakistan hostage and influence its decision,” she said.

She further said, “We have demonstrated democratic behaviour by displaying patience and tolerance and have even recognised the opposition’s right to protests.”

Responding to the tweet, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal asked Awan to “provide money trail and receipts of donations,” while referring to the foreign funding case against PTI.

The Twitter exchange between Awan and Iqbal comes after members of the Rahbar Committee staged a demonstration outside the Election Commission office demanding they hold a daily hearing in the case.

The Election Commission earlier today, gave the go-ahead for daily hearing in the case.