Opposition unites to adopt joint strategy against govt

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties in the National Assembly have decided to adopt a joint strategy against the government on crucial matters.

Leaders of opposition parties met on Tuesday in a moot presided by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Asif Ali Zardari, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman were in attendance.

From the PML-N, Rana Tanveer, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed attended the meeting as the two main opposition parties sat down for a rare meeting.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to the current political situation in the country, extension in tenure of military courts and strategy of the opposition were discussed.

“A coalition agreement has been reached between opposition parties,” said former president Zardari.

The party chairman, Bilawal, added that the opposition will not compromise on economic, democratic and human rights.

A joint committee will also be formed comprising opposition parties, Bilawal announced after the meeting, adding that, the committee will prepare recommendations for the joint stance of the opposition parties.

“The country’s economic condition has worsened,” lamented Shehbaz, adding that inflation has risen as well.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, Maulana Wasay and Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Hoti also attended the meeting.

The opposition on Monday had walked out of the National Assembly’s session after raising questions over the contract and bidding process of Mohmand dam, which has become a controversial issue for the government after the contract was awarded to a close aide of the prime minister.