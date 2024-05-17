Opposition vows to raise Wazirstan jirga problems in National Assembly

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The members of a South Waziristan jirga met opposition leaders and took the local tribesmen’s problems with them.

The Mishran Jirga members called on opposition leader Omar Ayub, former speaker Asad Qaiser and Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

The tribesmen told the opposition leaders about the problems because of the closure of the Angur Adda border.

They said as they have relatives on the other side of the border, the closure added to their problems.

They told the opposition leaders that For 8 years, they have been longing for the compensation the authorities promised.

The opposition was told that more than 80,000 compensation token were distributed but nothing has been paid.

Omar Ayub assured the jirga of raising the matter in the National Assembly.

The tribesmen invited the opposition leaders to a three-day jirga in Islamabad and the latter accepted the invitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayub Khan said that solving all the problems of the tribal people is a priority and

The government has to take the demands of the people of the tribal districts seriously and the opposition will continue raising its voice for the rights of tribesmen until their problems are solved, he added.

Asad Qasaid said as National Assembly speaker he formed a special committee to resolve the tribal issues. He vowed to continue campaigning for tribesmen’s rights at all forums.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai paid tribute to tribal people for making sacrifices for Pakistan He too promised to raise their voice at all the forums. He said if the problems are not solved, they will come to the streets

“Pakistan is our country, we are not against anyone,” he added.

Courtesy: 24 NEWS