Opposition wants to get power through non-democratic means: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMBAD: Opposition want to get power through Non-Democratic Means and Moulana Fazal-U-Rehman is using threatening language against Country’s Institutions. It was said by Shibli Farah, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Bsltistan Ali Ameen Ghanada Pur in a Press Conference here on Friday. Shibli

Faraz accused the PDM for pursuing a non-democratic agenda of destabilizing an elected government.

The Minister said the opposition leaders did not go to any constitutional forum to register their complaint of any alleged rigging in the last elections, but rather resorted to activities aimed at destabilizing the country. During press conference Ali Ameen Ghandapur said that the opposition parties want to get power through non-democratic means.

He added that the contradictory statements being made by the PDM leaders indicated that their campaign is going to last. He said the dissenting voices within the JUI-F, including that of Maulana Akhtar Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, prove that the party head has been pursuing his vested interests.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Maulana Sherani has levelled serious allegations against the Maulana Fazl-Ur- Rehman and exposed him. He said instead of answering the valid questions by Maulana Sherani, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expelled him from the party which is a non-democratic conduct. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the Maulana Fazal-Ur- Rehman is using threatening language against the institutions when asked to give answer of his properties. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman will have to answer for his assets.