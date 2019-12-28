Opposition was not serious on NAB reforms: Nadeem Afzal Chan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prime Minister’s spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chan says the government wants reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by evolving consensus with opposition parties in the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties are not showing seriousness in NAB reforms through legislation and wish to halt the accountability process against their bigwigs.

The spokesman, however, said the PTI government is determined with its promise from day first to wipe out the menace of corruption.

According to the amended law, the NAB could not freeze the properties of government employees without a court order.

If NAB fails to complete investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail, the law said.

The anti-graft watchdog’s jurisdiction over matters relating to imports and levy has been curtailed in the amended law.

As per the new ordinance, NAB will now only be able to proceed in corruption cases of Rs500 million and more.