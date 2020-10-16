‘Opposition will liberate country from Imran’s inept rule’

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties, has launched its anti-government campaign in Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala on Friday.

Political workers have gathered at the stadium for the first public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that wants to oust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in the centre.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have arrived at the venue.

Leaders of all major opposition parties including Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are participating in today’s public gathering.

Ahsan Iqbal while terming the rule of Prime Minister Imran Khan as anti-people said that they (opposition) would liberate Pakistan.

He said that they [government] is giving them certificates of treason.

The PML-N leader reminded the people of long unannounced power outages across the country but former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif was the only person who promised to get the country of the darkness. “The former prime minister fulfilled his promise and added 11,000 megawatt of electricity to the national grid in four hours,” he added.

Taking a jibe at PM Imran Khan, Ahsan Iqbal went on to say that he is not a prime minister who is selected, a premier is he who rules the people s hearts.”