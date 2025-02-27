Opposition’s anti-govt moot calls for dialogue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a multi-party opposition alliance, on Thursday stressed the need for a national dialogue to steer the country out of the economic and political crises amid “worsening” situation.

In their joint declaration issued after the conclusion of the two-day grand moot in the federal capital, the opposition parties stated: “The country’s deteriorating situation demands a joint strategy to stabilise Pakistan through national dialogue.”

The opposition’s two-day conference held with TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the chair at a local hotel in Islamabad. The solution to the country’s problems lies in rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution, it added.

The moot held the “rigged” February 8, 2024 general elections responsible for the ongoing economic, political and social crises facing the country. “Current parliament has no moral, political and legal standing,” read the statement. The opposition’s moot demanded to abolish all amendments that contradict the spirit of the Constitution. The conference called the “rampant violation of constitutional and human rights” a complete negation of the rule of law in the country.

Referring to the crackdown on the opposition parties, the moot asserted that the violation of “human rights” was proof of the “fascism” of the incumbent government. “The country’s Constitution does not allow any Pakistani citizen to be harassed or arrested for any political activity,” the declaration added.

The opposition parties demanded the incumbent government release all the political prisoners in the country. It also urged the federal government to revoke recent amendments to the Peca (Amendment) Act, 2025. It further said that the water resources should be distributed among provinces in accordance with the 1991 water agreement.

Fresh and transparent elections was the sole solution to the country’s current crisis, read the joint declaration. Addressing the conference, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza condemned the attempts to obstruct the event, saying that efforts were made to prevent the gathering from taking place.

He criticised the restrictions on political discourse, remarking that even a small group of individuals can no longer hold discussions in the capital. Raza highlighted that the attendees included members of the National Assembly and Senate. Expressing his concern over the state of democracy, he said that it was at least reassuring that voices advocating for constitutional supremacy were still being raised.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the people have risen and their voices cannot be silenced. He declared the opposition’s conference a success, highlighting the growing public dissent against the current administration. Gohar, speaking to journalists in the federal capital, stressed the need for judicial independence and the rule of law, emphasising that a fair and impartial judiciary is crucial for democracy.

He revealed that there had been a suggestion to hold the conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, but the committee decided on the current venue. He clarified that this movement is not about revolution but about amplifying the people’s voice, which has already gained momentum.

Criticising the government, he remarked that those in power lack public support and legitimacy. Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while addressing the opposition parties’ conference, criticised the government for suppressing dissent and restricting political freedoms.

He said that independent thought could not be silenced and vowed not to allow such restrictions. Khokhar accused the authorities of withholding Sindh’s water rights and denying the province its due share. Condemning the suppression of opposition voices, he said that constitutional violations were ongoing. He also criticised the attempts to prevent the conference.