Opposition’s APC to be held today in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Conference (APC) of Opposition to will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday), to formulate strategy against the ruling PTI-led government.

The APC was called by called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and the conference will host the representatives of opposition parties.

The APC would also discuss the matters related to change of senate chairman.

According to reports, a 10-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by its president Shahbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz will attend the APC. Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday reached Islamabad for the purpose.

Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to send a five-member delegation to attend the APC. The decision regarding PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the APC or otherwise will be taken in the PPP parliamentary party meeting today (Wednesday).

According to sources, the PML-N delegation comprising Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Raja Zafarul Haq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Shah Muhammad Shah and Rana Sana Ullah will participate in the APC.

The PPP delegation comprising Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Nayyer Bokhari, Raza Rabbani, Sherry Rehman and Farhat Ullah Babar will attend the All Parties Conference.

Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Hasil Bizenjo of National Party and delegations from Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan will also participate in the APC.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided not to attend the All Parties Conference.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman also tried to contact Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M); however he could not be reached for a talk as he was abroad. Moreover, Fazl had stated that close contacts of Mengal have also assured their presence in the APC.

On June 24, Fazl formally invited several prominent leaders of different political parties to attend the opposition’s APC, and had a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, National Party (NP) chief Hasil Bizenjo and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

On June 17, the veteran politician Fazl met Bilawal at his residence, and later held a meeting with Shehbaz after a session of the National Assembly (NA) to examine and focus on time, place and the agenda of the APC.