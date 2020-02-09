Opposition’s dream of midterm elections will never be fulfilled: Ch Sarwar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday has met provincial leaders in Lahore and discussed political and government matters.

During the meeting, the governor said that opposition parties’ dream of midterm elections in Pakistan will never be fulfilled. He also said that stopping authorities from transparent and fair accountability is not in the favor of national interest.

Earlier, the governor said that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a politician with positive mindset and would not end his alliance with the government.

The government negotiating team is also in contact with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) to remove their reservations, he told.

The governor further expressed that the government will complete its constitutional period by working with its allies.