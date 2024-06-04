Oppositions’ grand alliance urges Centre to open trade with Afghanistan to facilitate people of merged districts

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Opposition parties’ grand alliance has urged the federal government to open trade with Afghanistan and fulfil its commitment to newly-merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Opposition Parties Grand Alliance named “Tehreek Tahafuzz-e-Ain” leader Asad Qaiser addressing a press conference with other opposition leaders Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas said that right now Chaman Border was closed and trade with Afghanistan has come to stand still. Resultantly the economic backbones of the tribal areas’ residents have broken.

Assad Qaiser said PTI and Opposition parties have never supported smuggling but the people of the area have no other choice.

Asad Qaiser said if economic uncertainty persisted, unemployment would grow and it would cost the country. He demanded that trade with Afghanistan should be opened on a priority basis. Asad demanded that in the upcoming budget, the people of Fata should not be ignored.

Allama Nasir Abbas said that “sincere rulers gain the trust of the people but unluckily here the enemy was taking advantage”.

He said the social system of the tribal areas was destroyed and handed over to the terrorists. He said promises made to the people of FATA were not being fulfilled. He alleged that deliberately the country was being divided. He said, “We are being divided in the name of regionalism and nationalism”.

Mahmood Achakzai said: “We want the rule of law in Pakistan”. He said the people of merged districts should be given their rights. He claimed that “the people and forces of our country are fighting each other”.

Achakzai urged the federation that “give part of the budget to these merged districts so that they can defend themselves and Pakistan”.

Courtesy: 24News