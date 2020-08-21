Opposition’s reincarnation

Former disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has become active in the political arena from self-exile in London, either due to disappointment of JIU(F) Central Amir Maulan Fazlu Rehaman with conciliatory style of PML-N President Shazaz Sharif and discrete play of political game by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari or the passage of FATF related laws to choke the conduits of money laundering for which the law makers of two mainstream opposition parties had lent parliamentary to the ruling party to muster the required number.

The other days Nawaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and communicated twice with Maulan Fazlu Rehman to discuss political situation in the country and assured them of early convening of All Parties Conference and implementing its decisions.

Becoming desperate from the uncommitted attitude of PML-N and PPP leadership, Mauana Fazalu Rehman either out of pragmatic political strategy or pressure tactics dropped a hint of forging an alliance of small opposition parties. This time around Maulana’s shrewd political moves, what a veteran politicians Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had once symbolized with the sixth American fleet, has not succeeded.

The JUI (F) Chief has labeled the PTI government “illegal” in addition to holding it responsible for using the institution of NAB for harassing the leaders of the opposition parties and wants fresh polls. He is reported to have told Nawaz Sharif about the complaints of smaller opposition parties against the two mainstream opposition parties that have given parliamentary support to the ruling party in legislations inside the parliament, without taking onboard other opposition parties.

Before Eid Maulana Fazlu Rehman had met with PML-N President Shabaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to persuade them to agree on a firm date for this event, but found them uncommitted. NAB notice to Maryan Nawaz, her coming to the accountability bureau at Lahore and teargasing of PML-N workers may have prompted he PML-N Quid to unite the opposition for agitation politics.

There is no iota of doubt that leader of opposition parties wants either winding up of NAB or making it toothless notwithstanding in its unsatisfactory performance. Building up weak cases in the investigation phase, hiring of incompetent legal teams in the trial phase and of course a 28 years old law on the statue book pay the way for acquittal of big fish in corruption and money laundering cases.

The government has decided to either repeal or drastically amend the Protection of Economic Reforms Act of July 1992, which had provided conduit for money laundering through foreign currency accounts and grants exemption from all taxes including levy of Zakat. In this regard Board of Investment has prepared a draft bill of New Investment Act, which is reported to have been circulated among all relevant ministries and divisions for additional input if needs. The new law, if passed and enforced, will choke the channels of mega money laundering, which will certainly offend the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as Protection of Economic Reforms Act had been passed and enforced in his first tenure of government.

In the current volatile situation of the region, Pakistan cannot afford political instability. The recent Jalalabad Prison attack, incident of firing rockets on the Presedential Palace in Kabul and situation on the Line of Control with India are grim reminders of regional situation, which must the opposition leaders bear in mind.