‘Oppressed people can succeed against tyranny, injustice by following Imam Hussain’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on the Yom-e-Ashur said the abiding lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions is to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one’s life and under the most trying of circumstances.

He said Imam Hussain belongs to that rare category of humankind who redefine the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished and of the honor and dishonor and added his life is a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood.

The Yom-e-Ashur this year is significant because of the new wave of repression and tyranny against the people of Indian held Kashmir as well as Palestine in particular and in many other parts of the world in general.

Following in the footsteps of Imam Hussain the oppressed people anywhere will succeed against injustice and tyranny, the PPP said.

Falsehood and oppression are also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity, he said.

“The people must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics”.

Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form and in any manifestation, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain, the PPP chairman said in his message.

On the Yom-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow, he said he also pays homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala and prayed that may Almighty Allah be pleased with them all.