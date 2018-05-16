Orange Metro Train inaugurate to facilitate people: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates the Orange Line Metro Train and travel in the train here on Wednesday.

Talking to Media after travel in the train at 11 km Mian Shahbaz Sharif said that millions of people would travel in the train and will get the luxury facility of travel on low fare.

“It’s a common man’s project. I won’t lie to the people like Imran Khan; people would be able to travel in Orange Line Metro Train in three-and-a-half months,” he said.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan , Mian Shahbaz Sharif said that Khan wasted 22 months of the nation and the people of Peshawar is cursing over PTI and its chairman over the BRT project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shehbaz said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government couldn’t build new hospitals, neither schools in the province, and now it has started work on metro projects, which Imran once used to describe as ‘Jangla Bus Service.’

