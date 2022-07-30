Oreo celebrates 75 years of Pakistan with new limited edition cookie design

F.P Report

KARACHI: Pakistan, a nation of millions of young & playful people turns 75!

Oreo is a 110 years old global icon that is cherished for promoting playfulness and togetherness all across the world. Paying its tribute to Pakistan on its 75th anniversary, Oreo launches its ‘Special Edition Biscuit Design’, the first of its kind in the history of Biscuits in Pakistan, playfully packed in a Special Edition pack.

The limited edition, 75th anniversary pack of Oreo wraps a beautiful, customized cookie design inside, highlighting the iconic Minar-e-Pakistan, Jasmine flower and Chand Sitara. The Oreo logo in the center has been replaced with ‘Pakistan’ written in Urdu.

The 75th anniversary pack and cookie design was revealed in a magnificent ceremony recently and was met with admiration and pride. The event featured a lot of engaging activities and fun games for the guests. It was also a memorable experience for the attendees to be a part of the flag hoisting, as no Independence Day event is complete without one.

Numerous well-known celebrities and influencers attended and enjoyed the Oreo Independence Day event, which was hosted by Dino Ali. Saruat Gilani, Zara Noor, Shahroz Sabzwari, Salima Feerasta, Iqra Aziz, Junaid Khan, and Atman Khan were a few notable attendees.

Talking to the guests during the function Mr Hasan Ali Khan, the Managing Director of Continental Biscuits Limited said “The idea to launch a special anniversary edition biscuit for a global icon like Oreo was a challenging task, but the team at Continental Biscuits Limited carried it out to perfection”.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Rafey Zuberi, the CMO of Continental Biscuits remarked that Oreo Pakistan wanted to be a part of millions of Pakistanis celebrating Independence Day. In today’s event we revealed our special anniversary mold with Oreo’s usual playfulness, and it got a great response.