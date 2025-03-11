Organized car theft gang arrested in Nimroz

NIMROZ (TOLONews): Local authorities in Nimroz have announced the arrest of an organized armed gang of car thieves in the province.

This group is accused of stealing vehicles in Nimroz and neighboring provinces, as well as on highways, and then transporting them to other provinces and even outside the country.

Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Nimroz, said: “They stole these vehicles and later sold them multiple times in Helmand, Kandahar, Paktia, and Ghazni. One of these cars was found in Khost and another in Kunduz.”

Fifteen stolen vehicles have been recovered from this gang, but local officials say many more vehicles were stolen by this group and sold multiple times.

They assured that security forces will recover all the stolen vehicles from this gang.

Bahram Haqmal, a civil society activist, said: “The government should pay more attention to these organized groups and investigate the root causes of these thefts.”

Nazar Ali Yousafzai, another civil society activist, stated: “The key members of these gangs must be identified. If they are hiding in neighboring provinces or other countries, they should be tracked down and arrested.”

Local officials in Nimroz reported that security forces have arrested approximately 1,500 people over the past year on various criminal charges.

Gul Ahmad Qudrat, the spokesperson for the Nimroz Police Command, said: “In the past year, 1,474 individuals have been arrested by the criminal investigation department of Nimroz police on various charges. Among them, 430 were accused of theft, 126 were involved in personal disputes, and the rest were detained for other crimes.”

Haseebullah, a resident of Nimroz, said: “We urge the courts to process the cases of these individuals and punish them so they do not commit crimes again.”

In recent months, security forces have launched extensive operations in Nimroz city and its districts in response to thefts and other crimes.

Local authorities state that the arrest of hundreds of criminals has led to a decrease in crime and an improvement in security in the province.