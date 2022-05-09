BEIRUT (TASS): Holding the sixth international donor conference “In support of the future of Syria and the region” in Brussels on May 9-10 without the participation of the Syrian state is not consistent with the United Nations principles governing humanitarian activities. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic, transmitted on Monday by the agency SANA.

“The host countries of this forum impede the process of post-war reconstruction of Syria and the return of refugees to their homeland,” the document emphasizes. medicines.”

The foreign ministry rec-alls that the conferences in Brussels deliberately politicize the issue of providing humanitarian assistance to Syria, which is linked to political conditions.

“Damascus condemns the refusal of the forum organizers to extend an invitation to the Russian Federation or other countries with a balanced position to participate in the Brussels conference, which was done for political reasons that have nothing to do with the situation in Syria,” the statement says.

Conferences “In support of the future of Syria and the region” are held at the initiative of the European Union and with the support of the United Nations.

The previous forum with the participation of over 75 delegations was held on March 29-30, 2021 in an online format. International donors have provided Syria and countries in the region hosting Syrian refugees (Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey) with €5.3 billion in grants and €5.9 billion in loans.

