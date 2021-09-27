Origami animals transform New York City’s garment district into a vibrant menagerie

Monitoring Desk

Thanks to Gerardo Gomez-Martinez (aka Hacer), the public plazas on Broadway in New York City’s Garment District are now a zoo of origami-style animals. The Mexican-American artist installed a series of powder-coated steel sculptures that loom over dining areas and walkways as part of Transformations. Commissioned by The Garment District Alliance, the project consists of seven creatures that vary in size, including a yellow dog, a magenta elephant, a green bear cub, and two turquoise rabbits and coyotes, one of which extends 14 feet from nose to tail.

If you’re in Manhattan, stop by the plazas between 36th and 39th streets before November 23 to see the bold animals in person.

Courtesy: Colossal

Courtesy: Colossal

Courtesy: Colossal

Courtesy: Colossal

Courtesy: Colossal

Courtesy: Colossal

Courtesy: Colossal

Courtesy: Colossal