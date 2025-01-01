Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches film project to spotlight Pakistan’s unsung changemakers

ISLAMABAD: Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on Wednesday launched a new initiative through her production house, SOC Films, to highlight the work done by grassroots projects and nonprofit organizations in Pakistan through storytelling.

The campaign, titled Frame It Forward, will select one organization to receive a professionally produced short film at no cost. The initiative aims to raise the visibility of local efforts across a wide range of issues, from education and gender equality to wildlife conservation, refugee assistance and community health.

“Too often, vital work being done in the heart of our communities goes unseen simply because it isn’t being told,” Obaid-Chinoy, the founder and CEO of SOC Films, said in a statement. “Frame It Forward is our commitment to community – using the power of film to help elevate voices that deserve to be heard.”

The short film will be publicly released on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day, and will be developed in close collaboration with the selected initiative. The deadline for applications is July 25. Nonprofits and grassroots groups across Pakistan are encouraged to apply through an open call.

SOC Films said the campaign was rooted in the belief that storytelling is a powerful tool for driving social change, fostering empathy and encouraging civic engagement.

“This storytelling campaign is dedicated to highlighting the impactful, yet often overlooked, work done by grassroots projects and nonprofit organizations in Pakistan,” the statement said.

Internationally, storytelling has emerged as a key tool for nonprofit visibility, especially in the Global South where many groups struggle to reach wider audiences or fund communications efforts.

Obaid-Chinoy’s films, which have tackled subjects such as acid violence and honor killings, have earned her critical acclaim and global awards. Her team has previously produced free documentaries for organizations including ChildLife Foundation, Indus Hospital and the Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP).

Courtesy: arabnews